Kelowna city council offers different outcomes to ALC applications

Housing yes, cakes no

Photo: Contributed Kelowna council approves 100 temporary farm workers for cherry orchard on Reekie Road

Kelowna city council gave differing opinions on a pair of Agricultural Land Commission applications Monday.

Council was not bullish on a non-farm use application to turn an existing accessory building on ALR land on Curtis Road into a bakery.

The city’s agricultural advisory committee recommended against the application when they reviewed it, saying there was no benefit to agriculture. Changes were subsequently made to meet home-based business rules, meaning the site would not be open to the public.

“Although the proposal does not provide direct benefit to local agriculture, it does not require extension of municipal services, it does not use productive agricultural land, does not preclude future agricultural use and does not harm surrounding farm operations,” said planner Tyler Caswell in explaining staff’s recommendation in favour of the application.

While calling this a difficult decision, Coun. Mohini Singh concluded this is not an appropriate use.

“There is no benefit to agriculture,” said Singh.

“If it was definite that local produce was going to be used, I might have given it some consideration…but this is a business.

“Four or five cakes a week, how do we know it isn’t going to be 10 or 20. Who is going to monitor it once it gets its approval.”

Coun. Maxine DeHart used the term “commercial creep” in describing the commercial enterprise on agricultural land.

“For 16 years we have been trying to make sure our agricultural land has been used for agriculture. A number of times we have had small businesses that have grown to big businesses,” said DeHart.

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, who joined Mayor Dyas in supporting the application, suggested this was about supporting a small business idea.

“There’s a building that exists with a small portion being dedicated to a very small home-based business,” said Wooldridge.

“We have home-based businesses throughout the city with all sorts of services. This applicant is trying to be above-board rather than doing something that goes against our bylaws.”

While council said no to the small cake business, it was almost unanimous in support of a non-adhering residential use permit to allow 100 temporary farm workers on a 16.6 hectare cherry orchard in Reekie Road.

If approved by the province’s Agricultural Land Commission, the orchardist would be required to apply for a text amendment to allow for more than 60 workers on site as per the current city bylaws.

In supporting this, Coun. Singh spoke out for the need for more fruit pickers, saying too many cherries were left on the trees, unpicked last year.

The applicant Krazy Cherry, has stepped up added Coun. Wooldridge, saying the agriculture industry needs workers.

The cherry operation includes more than 237 acres in Kelowna and 1,000 acres across the valley.

The applicant proposed 13 dorms for worker housing along with washroom and recreation trailers.

The application must still be approved by the ALC before it can move ahead.