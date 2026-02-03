Kelowna News

Kelowna councillor assured staff will review all potential sites for Performing Arts Centre

Arts sites will be reviewed

Photo: Google Maps Staff will review all potential downtown site for a performing arts centre

Kelowna city councillor Gord Lovegrove has withdrawn his motion which would have directed staff to seek alternative sites for a downtown Performing Arts Centre.

In bringing forward the notice of motion two weeks ago, Lovegrove said there were concerns about the preferred site at Pioneer Gardens, a park adjacent to the Delta Grand parkade.

He wanted staff to evaluate all viable non-parkland sites in the downtown and Civic Precinct area including both city-owned and non-city-owned parcels.

After getting assurances from staff that evaluation will take place, Lovegrove withdrew the motion.

“I want to apologize to the Mayor's Task Force on the Performing Arts. I have talked to several of my colleagues around the table here, I have also talked to staff and I am really pleased to say staff have agreed to look at other sites,” said Lovegrove Monday.

“So, we no longer need the motion. I want to take staff at their word and I want to withdraw it.

“Staff are going to look at non-park sites in the downtown precinct, not just the Pioneer Gardens site.”

Residents in the area have pushed back against the Pioneer Gardens site, saying the city needs to preserve downtown parkland and contradicting some councillors who have suggested the park was underutilized.