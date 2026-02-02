Kelowna News

’Do we keep calling?’: City of Kelowna tries to clear up confusion on who to call about crime, social disorder

RCMP? Bylaw? Who to call?

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna business owner Jenna Kopperson at a business forum on crime and disorder on Jan. 27, 2026.

The City of Kelowna is trying to clear up questions about who to call about crime and social disorder in the city.

The commanding officer of the Kelowna RCMP detachment made it clear at a business forum last week that police officers often are not able to respond to lower-priority calls as quickly as complainants would like.

Supt. Chris Goebel pointed out that last year, Kelowna RCMP dealt with 60,000 files, many of which were priority one and priority two calls, the most serious type of offences.

“For context, Coquitlam RCMP took about 33,000 files, and Richmond RCMP 41,000 files,” he said.

He explained that calls are triaged as they come in, with the most serious incidents, including life-threatening situations or crimes in progress, going to the top. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t call the RCMP for less serious incidents.

“Please continue reporting crime and report it promptly,” said Supt. Goebel. “Patterns matter, data matters. If offences are not reported, they do not become part of the operational picture.”

So, should you be dialling 9-1-1, bylaw services or going online to file a complaint? It was a question raised by business owner Jenna Kopperson during last week’s business forum on social disorder and crime.

“Who’s going to come and remove these people because it’s us that are having to remove them ourselves,” she said.

“It almost feels to the majority of us that answer is, we can arrest them, but it kind of goes down the line. And so, does it make sense? Do we keep calling and who do we call first?" asked Kopperson.

“Do we call Interior Health for support? Are we calling the RCMP? Are we calling the red shirts (Downtown on-call team)? We just need a direct kind of line of action, so that we can move on with our business.”

The City of Kelowna is trying to make it easier for businesses and citizens to decide, with a “Who to Call, When to Call” list as part of a community safety toolkit available online.

When to call 9-1-1?

When a serious crime has just occurred or is about to occur.

This includes in-progress crime, or if someone’s health, safety or property is in jeopardy,

When you have an emergency that requires immediate action from police, ambulance, or fire.

When to call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300?

For non-emergency and general inquiries for:

Reporting a crime after it has occurred,

When you need to report stolen, lost or found property,

When reporting suspicious or illegal activity.

The RCMP online reporting tool is an alternative way to report an incident that may not require police to attend.

When is a call better suited for the Kelowna Bylaw Services at 250-469-8686?

Anytime there is a City Bylaw violation, and you are wanting to raise a complaint on any of the following:

When there is a nuisance property in your neighbourhood,

Parking infractions,

Person(s) sheltering in public spaces,

Zoning or illegal suites.



Supt. Goebel reiterated that the Kelowna RCMP will respond to crime complaints as soon as they possibly can.

“It’s a huge regret to say that we can’t be there right away, moving those people along,” he said. “The fact is that we just don’t have the resources to meet the expectations that everybody has, based on the call load and the severity.”