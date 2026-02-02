Kelowna News

'Staffing issues' behind long security screening waits at Kelowna International Airport on Sunday

Photo: Contributed The departures lounge was almost empty as a long line of people waited to get through security screening at Kelowna International Airport on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

Long waits to get through security at Kelowna International Airport on Sunday were caused by a staffing shortage.

Just days after the ribbon was cut on the new departures lounge at YLW, travellers reported lines snaking through the terminal. At one point, the listed wait time to get through security was over an hour.

“YLW's new security checkpoint has been designed to increase screening efficiencies and process more passengers per hour. The lineups yesterday, however, were a result of staffing issues experienced by the security screening provider, which prevented the opening of the required security lanes to meet demand,” said the airport in a statement issued to Castanet.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), a federal Crown corporation, manages pre-board passenger screening in Kelowna and at most airports across the country. It touted the installation of new screening technology at YLW as a way to ensure less crowding.

“The deployment of four CT X-rays here in Kelowna is the first full deployment at an airport of this size in Canada,” said Kyle Spargo, CATSA general manager, service delivery for the Pacific.

The technology shows a highly rendered 3D image to the screening officer, enhancing their ability to detect explosives or other items that could pose a threat.

“What this means on the other side for the passengers is that on the front end, you don’t need to take liquids out of your bag. You don’t need to take medical devices out of your bag, and you don’t need to take large electronics such as laptops out of your bag,” said Spargo.

Castanet has contacted CATSA for more details on why there was a staffing shortage at YLW on Sunday.