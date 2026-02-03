Kelowna News

January sets record for dry conditions in parts of the Okanagan

Instensely dry January

Cindy White

It was one of the driest Januarys in Okanagan history, with Kelowna and Penticton setting records for low precipitation and there isn't much relief in sight.

Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh said Kelowna recorded just 7.8 millimetres of precipitation last month, roughly 25 per cent of normal for January.

“For the Kelowna area, it was ranked number one for driest January on record, with records going back to about 1900,” Dosanjh said.

Penticton fared even worse, recording only 2.5 millimetres, or less than nine per cent of normal, making it the driest January there since records began in 1908.

“They typically see about 28 millimetres in January, so this month came in at just 8.9 per cent of normal,” he said.

Vernon did not set a record but still saw well-below-normal precipitation, with 17.8 millimetres, or about 48 per cent of average.

Dosanjh explained the unusual stretch of weather can be chocked up to a persistent ridge of high pressure diverting moisture from the Southern Interior.

“We saw a lot of active weather along the south coast, but it didn’t translate well into the Okanagan,” he said. “That ridge of high pressure essentially blocked incoming systems from moving into the region.”

The pattern steered storms farther north, bringing above-normal snowfall to parts of northern B.C., while the Okanagan remained largely dry.

Worryingly for snowpack watchers, the forecast offers limited hope for a turnaround.

“At least within the next seven to ten days, I’m not seeing any big relief in terms of increasing precipitation,” Dosanjh said.

High freezing levels, which are expected to climb to 2,500 to 3,000 metres, by next week will also continue to limit snow accumulation and encourage melt at higher elevations.

What this means for snowpack is what many are asking right now. The Okanagan is currently seeing around 80 to 85 per cent of its normal amount, which raises concerns heading into spring and summer.

“Snowpack acts like a natural reservoir,” Dosanjh said.

“When precipitation is below normal, there’s less water stored, and snowmelt can happen earlier and faster.”

That shortened melt period could reduce water availability later in the season if dry conditions persist.

Despite the lack of precipitation, January did not set any temperature records in Kelowna. Dosanjh noted the warmest January in Kelowna remains 2006, when the mean temperature reached 2.4 C. The usual average temperature for January is -1.2 C, and this year the mean was 0.7 C.

Regardless, this winter fell far short of expectations.

Early winter prognostications indicated it would be colder and snowier than usual.

“We were expecting a La Nina to happen,” Dosanjh said.

“Typically with the La Nina, that means an increased snow path and cooler temperatures as you go further west.”

He said that it was expected to be a “weak” La Niña, but it was so weak it didn't quite overcome the warmer air from the south blocking systems from moving into the Southwest interior, as well as parts of Southeast BC.