Kelowna News

Downtown Kelowna business faces repeated break-in attempts, intruder found sleeping in office

Sleeping culprit caught

Photo: Rob Gibson RWT Growth V.P. Mathew Linklater outside his office at 102-455 Lawrence Avenue, Kelowna.

Another downtown Kelowna business was broken into over the weekend.

This is not the first time that RWT Growth Capital has been broken into but this time they found the culprit asleep on their couch.

"Bit of a shock. It would have been around 7:15 ish (a.m), I came into the office, and the door was closed, but it was unlocked, which was odd.

"So I open the door, I was kind of apprehensive, because, you know, being where we are, we never leave the door unlocked. Then there's a guy just asleep on the couch right to the left of the door when I got in. Bit of a surprise, for sure... it was a weird situation," says Mathew Linklater, V.P. RWT Growth Capital.

The company has been broken into before. In one incident, someone threw a rock through the window and stole laptops and headphones. They kept the rock in the office to remember the incident.

"We've had a couple other attempts, like someone cut a circle in the glass to try to get their hand through to unlock the door, but it was 15 feet away from the door, so they wouldn't have been able to open it," Linklater said. "It looked like a Mission Impossible kind of circle cut in, but maybe not the right plan. And then it was double pane glass, so they didn't do the second one."

In the most recent incident, there doesn't appear to be any damage or anything stolen, "it could have been a lot worse. They ate a ton of chips and some Gatorade," Linklater said.

The City of Kelowna recently held a forum for downtown business owners at Kelowna Community Theatre after escalating complaints about break-ins, smashed windows and fires in the downtown and other commercial areas.

Safety concerns are affecting the business. To the degree that they have made the decision to leave and are moving their office out of the area.

RWT Capital moved into the building about six years ago and has seen conditions gradually worsen. Linklater says some staff have needed escorts to their cars, and he personally has witnessed the challenges firsthand, "it can be pretty unnerving."

We've had staff that need to get escorted to their car, and some people stay late, and you just don't want anyone feeling unsafe," Linklater said.

Linklater says there are times when there are more than 15 people outside the office, making it difficult to open the doors without conflict.

On this occasion, Linklater managed to get help from the private security service, hired to patrol the area, who escorted the man out.

"We just woke him up and escorted him out of the building," Linklater said.

The incident was not initially reported to RCMP.

RWT Growth has had to replace its windows multiple times.

Linklater says activity in the alley behind the office has increased significantly over the past few years, particularly on weekends when fewer people are around.