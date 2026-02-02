Kelowna News
Crash slows traffic on Kelowna street
Crash backs up traffic
Photo: Madison Reeve
Traffic is starting to back up along Dilworth Drive in Kelowna as emergency crews work to clear a crash.
UPDATE 1:16 p.m.
Mounties remain on-scene at a two-vehicle crash on Dilworth Drive.
"Police were assisting EHS, it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time," RCMP said in an email.
"Officers are still on scene as the tow-trucks have just arrived to remove the vehicles."
ORIGINAL 12:28 p.m.
The crash, which was just past Cascade Place, was reported just after noon on Monday.
One vehicle involved showed significant damage.
It's unclear whether there were any injuries in the crash.
