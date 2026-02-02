Kelowna News

Crash slows traffic on Kelowna street

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE 1:16 p.m.

Mounties remain on-scene at a two-vehicle crash on Dilworth Drive.

"Police were assisting EHS, it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time," RCMP said in an email.

"Officers are still on scene as the tow-trucks have just arrived to remove the vehicles."

ORIGINAL 12:28 p.m.

The crash, which was just past Cascade Place, was reported just after noon on Monday.

One vehicle involved showed significant damage.

It's unclear whether there were any injuries in the crash.