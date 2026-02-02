Kelowna News

Rutland hardware store joins Rona network, plans major expansion

Home Hardware now Rona

Photo: Contributed From left to right, Dan Vrskovy, Store Manager, Kathy Russo and Tony Russo, Co-Owners.

A Rutland hardware store that recently changed its sign from Home Hardware to Rona is planning a major expansion.

The store at 470 Highway 33 West, formerly known as Mara Lumber Home Building Centre, is adding 6,000 square feet of retail space to its existing 15,000 square foot sales area.

Owner Tony Russo and his wife Kathy have operated the location since 2007. Their daughter Gabrielle and son-in-law Dan joined the business in recent years. The store employs 28 people.

Rona announced the store's transition to its affiliated dealer network on Sunday, nearly a week after the sign change became visible to customers. The move represents what the company calls a significant local investment.

The expansion will include a new appliance selection, a kitchen and bath showroom, larger seasonal and home decor sections, and an expanded lumber and building materials line. The store will also add a PRO counter featuring Rona's VIPpro offering for contractors.

The business has served the Kelowna area for more than 45 years.

“My wife and I have been proud to contribute to the region’s vitality by supporting our customers in their various renovation projects since taking over in 2007. It’s incredibly rewarding to get to make a real difference in the lives of our neighbours and help them create the homes of their dreams,” said Tony Russo, owner of RONA Highway 33.

Meanwhile, the Rona location on Springfield Avenue recently held a grand opening event to mark its transition from a Rona Home and Garden store to a Rona+.

Rona operates some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores across Canada. The company is owned by an American private equity firm after being sold by U.S. home improvement giant Lowe's in 2022.

Home Hardware is a Canadian-owned co-operative where each store is independently owned.