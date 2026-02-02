Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP say no criminality suspected in sudden death

Criminality not suspected

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Police crews were stationed at the park throughout the weekend.

Mounties confirmed Monday that their presence at a Kelowna park over the weekend had to do with a death, though "no criminality is suspected currently."

Cpl. Steven Lang said in an emailed statement, that COSAR and BC Coroner's Service responded to the report of a sudden death early Saturday afternoon at Bertram Creek Park. They remained there for much of Sunday.

COSAR said in a statement that it deployed ground, drone, boat and kayak, as well as a dog team from Kamloops, working in coordination over two operational periods.

"Out of respect for the family, no other information will be provided," Lang said.

From Saturday to Sunday afternoon, the entrance to the park was blocked by an RCMP SUV, and a number of COSAR members remained on scene.