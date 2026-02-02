Kelowna News

Boeing 787 Dreamliner returns to Kelowna from charter flight to Hawaii

A line of cars pulled over to watch a very rare sight at Kelowna International Airport on Sunday night.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner touched down at approximately 7:25 p.m., marking the return of the largest commercial passenger aircraft to ever visit YLW.

The Dreamliner was returning from Kona, Hawaii, on a flight chartered by Lordco. The Air Canada charter arrived empty at YLW on Saturday, Jan. 24, to pick up 300 passengers for the special trip to Hawaii.

The initial landing went off without a hitch, and Sunday night’s touchdown appeared smooth as well.

The aircraft is 40 feet wider (wingspan) and 25 feet longer than the previous larger commercial flight through YLW.

James Hall, YLW's senior manager of operations, said if Dreamliner flights become regular, the airport will plan how to accommodate the aircraft on an ongoing basis as part of its master planning exercise.

"As we expand our commercial apron, it'll be built with the depth to accommodate large aircraft," he said.

Typically, moving 300 passengers from Kelowna requires two scheduled flights on standard 737 or A320 aircraft.