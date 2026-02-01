Kelowna News

Wait times improve after long lines earlier Sunday to get through security at Kelowna International Airport

Photo: Contributed Long lines were reported to get through the new security screening area at Kelowna International Airport on Sunday.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.

The flow has improved through security at Kelowna International Airport after earlier lengthy delays.

The YLW website now says the wait is less than five minutes.

ORIGINAL 2:50 p.m.

Travellers are stuck in long lines at Kelowna International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

This is the first weekend since the new departures lounge and high-tech security screening gates opened.

According to the YLW website, the wait to get through security was more than an hour as of 2 p.m. One family flying home to Calgary said there was a single security line open when they went through earlier in the afternoon.

They said the lines were the worst they have ever seen in Kelowna, when long waits are typically only 15 to 20 minutes long. The line to drop off oversized baggage was at least 65 people long.

Some people have reportedly missed their flights because of the extended wait to get through security.

Castanet has contacted the airport to request more information on what is causing the delays and has yet to receive a response.