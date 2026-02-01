Kelowna News

Police, search crews remain at Kelowna park Sunday

RCMP, COSAR still on scene

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A police SUV blocks the entrance to Bertram Creek Regional Park Sunday.

Bertram Creek Regional Park is still closed Sunday as police and search crews remain on scene. But it's still not clear what has prompted the response.

Police and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the Kelowna park on Lakeshore Road Saturday, with residents in the area telling Castanet that search crews were using flashlights and searching through trees and bushes throughout the park.

As of Sunday afternoon, the entrance to the park remains blocked by an RCMP SUV, a COSAR search vehicle is stationed in the parking lot and a number of COSAR members remain on scene.

The RCMP officer blocking the entrance to the park would not provide any information about the incident, directing Castanet to the Kelowna RCMP's media liaison.

Castanet reached out to the Kelowna RCMP media contact Saturday night and again Sunday morning about the incident, but as of publication, police have not responded.

This is the sixth incident COSAR volunteers have responded to this year.