Police, search crews remain at Kelowna park Sunday
RCMP, COSAR still on scene
Bertram Creek Regional Park is still closed Sunday as police and search crews remain on scene. But it's still not clear what has prompted the response.
Police and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the Kelowna park on Lakeshore Road Saturday, with residents in the area telling Castanet that search crews were using flashlights and searching through trees and bushes throughout the park.
As of Sunday afternoon, the entrance to the park remains blocked by an RCMP SUV, a COSAR search vehicle is stationed in the parking lot and a number of COSAR members remain on scene.
The RCMP officer blocking the entrance to the park would not provide any information about the incident, directing Castanet to the Kelowna RCMP's media liaison.
Castanet reached out to the Kelowna RCMP media contact Saturday night and again Sunday morning about the incident, but as of publication, police have not responded.
This is the sixth incident COSAR volunteers have responded to this year.
More Kelowna News
- Remembering 'Moira Rose'Ontario - 2:00 pm
- Einarson returns to finalOntario - 1:34 pm
- Coquihalla incident overCoquihalla - 1:05 pm
- RCMP, COSAR still on sceneKelowna - 1:00 pm
- Three men arrested in SurreySurrey - 12:30 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Surf Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library