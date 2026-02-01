Kelowna News
Police, search crews at Bertram Creek Park
RCMP, COSAR searching
Photo: Barbra Doran
Police and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue remain on scene at Bertram Creek Regional Park Saturday night as crews continue searching for an individual.
Police and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are at the scene at Bertram Creek Regional Park Saturday night, where crews are actively searching for an individual.
A Kelowna resident tells Castanet there has been a steady police presence in the area for several hours. Barbra Doran says search crews have been using flashlights and searching through trees and bushes throughout the park.
She says they are also utilizing a drone.
Doran says a member of the search team told her they are looking for an individual believed to be in their 30s.
Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.
