Kelowna News

Paramedic’s uniform and personal belongings stolen from vehicle

Photo: File photo A Kelowna paramedic's vehicle was broken into Saturday morning.

A Kelowna resident’s paramedic uniform and personal belongings were stolen from her vehicle Saturday morning on Kneller Road in Rutland.

A neighbour shared the incident on the Kelowna Alert Facebook page.

"Posting for a friend—my neighbour has been broken into this morning (Jan 31st, 2026) and had her paramedic uniform stolen along with a black backpack that has tropical green leaves on it. In it has her life (headphones, glasses, her work ID, medication, green schedule book, and a book that has a bookmark from her grandparents’ memorial)."

The neighbour added that the victim’s cell phone, described as having a purple case with a sun and moon pop socket, was also taken.

"She has made a file with the RCMP,'' the post said.

The items were taken from the victim’s vehicle after she had briefly gone inside her home.

The neighbour urged the community to remain vigilant.

"Please keep your eyes out and if you see someone out of place wearing any ambulance gear please call RCMP."