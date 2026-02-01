Kelowna News

Kelowna’s Fireside Festival lights up BNA Brewing for 11th year

Madison Reeve

Kelowna’s homegrown Fireside Festival returned to the city this weekend, marking its 11th year of bringing music, art and community together.

The long-running festival kicked off Saturday night at BNA Brewing, filling the venue with dozens of artists from the Okanagan and beyond.

Fireside founder Aaron DeSilva said the festival has always been about collaboration and creativity.

“Fireside Festival is a really cool party that has been going on for 11 years now, and it’s very locally run and operated,” DeSilva said. “So many artists, entrepreneurs and creatives come together to put on this really wild house party — dance party, live music, DJs and art installations. We’ve got flash tattoos happening, tarot readings. It’s such a cool time here in Kelowna.”

Saturday night leaned heavily into electronic dance music, catering to EDM fans with a unique setup and expanded footprint.

“The vibe tonight is for all the EDM lovers,” DeSilva said. “We have a 360-degree stage happening right behind me, and for the first time ever, we’re taking over Hello Darlin’. We’re also doing a side-based stage in there.”

The opening night festivities began at 5 p.m. and ran until 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The “Ignite” theme featured largely electronic music, with headliner Miley Serious closing out the night. For the first time, Fireside utilized BNA’s Hello Darlin’ room, creating two stages of music running simultaneously.

DeSilva said the festival’s strength comes from the people behind it, especially during the quieter winter months.

“Fireside has really found its success with all the people that are part of it,” he said. “It’s a way for artists and creatives to come together in the wintertime, when there isn’t so much happening and there isn’t a lot of inspiration to flex their muscles and do what they do best. We all come together, and now look — we have this amazing room full of amazing people.”

The festival continues Sunday with its “Sun-Daydream” theme, shifting back to Fireside’s roots with live bands and a more relaxed atmosphere.

“Sunday is how it all started — lots of live bands,” DeSilva said. “We start with acoustic music during the day, then get into a lot of funk, soul and R&B. Really good feels. Then we have Rumpus starting the DJs again at night, and it turns into, honestly, the coolest industry party at night.”

Sunday afternoon music begins at 2 p.m. with the Josh N Bex Trio, followed by local acts Hot Knox, Windmill and Nightshades. Toronto-based band The Free Label will headline the evening at 8:30 p.m.

DJs Rumpus and Mr. M are set to close out the festival Sunday night, with music wrapping up just after midnight.

Organizers describe Sun-Daydream as a warm, soulful follow-up to Saturday’s high-energy launch — a slow rise from cozy daytime sets into an evening of groove, experimental R&B, indie and psychedelic sounds, ending with vibey DJs under soft lights.