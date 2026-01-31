Kelowna Aquajets deliver standout medal performance at home meet
Aquajets shine at home
Kelowna Aquajets swimmers turned in a dominant showing at the club’s second home meet of the season and first long course competition, earning podium finishes across a full slate of events and age groups.
From 11 & Under to 16 & Over, athletes displayed depth and versatility while collecting medals in events ranging from the 50 Free to the 400 IM.
The weekend also featured several new club records. Vincent Bruentrup set a new mark in the 10&U boys 1500 free, while Sophia Golinowski broke the girls 10&U 50 fly record. Olivia Golinowski added a record in the girls 13–14 800 free, and Liam Chew set three new records in the 15–17 boys 50 breast, 15–17 boys 200 breast, and Open boys 200 breast.
Gold medal performances highlighted nearly every session. Alice Walters, Isaac Johnson, Eva Ball, Elodie Sandler, Olivia Golinowski, Kelly Choi, Mattias Haugli, Max Parmar, and Liam Chew were among the swimmers to top the podium, with many others adding silver and bronze finishes.
The 200 IM emerged as a defining race of the meet, featuring multiple Kelowna Aquajets podium sweeps across both boys’ and girls’ divisions.
The meet concluded with strong swims in the 200 Freestyle, closing out a weekend marked by repeat medalists, team depth, and one of the club’s most complete performances of the season.
