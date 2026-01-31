Kelowna News

Fireside Festival returns to Kelowna's BNA Brewing this weekend

Fireside takes over BNA

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Kentucky Eileen playing at Fireside Festival in 2024.

Kelowna's Fireside Festival kicks off later today, bringing a wide variety of artists to the city.

The annual music festival is returning to BNA Brewing this weekend, with tunes taking over the local brewery on Saturday and Sunday.

Starting as a small gathering of local artists at a Kelowna home, it has grown to a ticketed event open to the public. This is the 11th year the event has been held.

The festivities kick off Saturday at 5 p.m., with music carrying through until 2 a.m. Saturday's “Ignite” theme features largely electronic music, with headliner Miley Serious closing the show, and Fireside will be utilizing BNA's Hello Darlin' room this year for two stages of music.

On Sunday, the “Sun-Daydream” theme features more live bands for a more mellow afternoon, kicking off with the Josh N Bex Trio at 2 p.m., followed by other local artists Hot Knox, Windmill and Nightshades. Toronto's The Free Label will be taking on the headlining spot at 8:30 p.m.

DJs Rumpus and Mr. M will be closing out Sunday night, with music wrapping up at 12:15 a.m.

In addition to the musical artists, a number of local visual artists will be working on their art at BNA throughout the weekend.

For more information and links to purchase tickets, head here.