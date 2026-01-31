Fireside Festival returns to Kelowna's BNA Brewing this weekend
Fireside takes over BNA
Kelowna's Fireside Festival kicks off later today, bringing a wide variety of artists to the city.
The annual music festival is returning to BNA Brewing this weekend, with tunes taking over the local brewery on Saturday and Sunday.
Starting as a small gathering of local artists at a Kelowna home, it has grown to a ticketed event open to the public. This is the 11th year the event has been held.
The festivities kick off Saturday at 5 p.m., with music carrying through until 2 a.m. Saturday's “Ignite” theme features largely electronic music, with headliner Miley Serious closing the show, and Fireside will be utilizing BNA's Hello Darlin' room this year for two stages of music.
On Sunday, the “Sun-Daydream” theme features more live bands for a more mellow afternoon, kicking off with the Josh N Bex Trio at 2 p.m., followed by other local artists Hot Knox, Windmill and Nightshades. Toronto's The Free Label will be taking on the headlining spot at 8:30 p.m.
DJs Rumpus and Mr. M will be closing out Sunday night, with music wrapping up at 12:15 a.m.
In addition to the musical artists, a number of local visual artists will be working on their art at BNA throughout the weekend.
For more information and links to purchase tickets, head here.
More Kelowna News
- Bingo for the health of itVernon - 2:00 pm
- Vipers lose to OilersVernon - 1:53 pm
- Fireside takes over BNAKelowna - 1:15 pm
- Suicide prevention talksSummerland - 1:00 pm
- Irked by slow snow removalToronto - 12:30 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$435,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gremmy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library