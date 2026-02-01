Kelowna News

Downtown Kelowna Association director will lead economic development committee

DKA boss leads committee

Photo: Contributed Paula Quinn is the new chairwoman of the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission’s advisory committee.

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission’s advisory committee has a new leader and two fresh faces.

Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Paula Quinn is the committee’s new chairwoman. She takes over from Sharon Hughes-Geekie, who will remain on the executive as past-chairwoman. The other two executive members are vice-chairman Ryan Malcolm and member at large Angela Nagy.

The two new members on the committee are Level Up Strategies executive Brandon Farr and Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing chief operating officer Taylor Wylie.

“As the 2026 chair of the COEDC Advisory Committee, I am delighted to welcome our new members,” Quinn said in a press release. “Our committee plays an important role in exchanging information, sharing industry perspectives and offering informed insights that support COEDC’s efforts to advance economic development in the Central Okanagan. I am looking forward to the year of collaboration ahead.”

The 45-member advisory committee is made up of industry leaders, elected officials, local government staff and community organization representatives. It gathers monthly in an attempt to grow the Central Okanagan economy.