Kelowna News

Okanagan College Careers Expo brings together students, alumni and employers

OC careers fair Wednesday

Photo: Okanagan College Okanagan College Careers Expo will be held Wednesday.

Okanagan College is gearing up for its annual large job fair.

The Okanagan College Careers Expo will be held Wednesday (Feb. 4) on its Kelowna campus, providing great opportunity for students, alumni and employers.

The event is presented by the OC Careers Hub, which supports students and alumni as they navigate career decisions, working with employers to strengthen their student talent pipeline. The expo offers OC students and alumni the opportunity to meet employers face to face, explore career pathways, learn about work-integrated learning opportunities, seasonal jobs and new graduate positions across a wide range of sectors.

“For employers, it’s a chance to meet motivated, career-ready learners who bring fresh perspectives and practical skills,” OC community engagement and careers dean Alison Gibson said in a press release. “For students and alumni, it’s an opportunity to explore WIL and other job opportunities and translate their learning into valuable connections that can shape their careers.”

Employers attending the OC Careers Expo represent health care, business, trades, technology, community services, construction, food and tourism sectors. OC staff will also be on hand to support students with career conversations and next-step planning.

The event will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Centre for Learning Atrium. More information can be found here.