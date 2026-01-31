Kelowna News

Old ideas new again in Kelowna public safety push

Safety plans dusted off

Photo: Rob Gibson A smash-and-grab downtown Kelowna in December 2023.

Kelowna business owners grappling with rising public disorder welcome the idea of support, but at least one is frustrated that much of what has been discussed is not new.

During a public safety forum for businesses this week, the city announced a pair of initiatives; a CCTV registry and grant program for businesses impacted by crime.

Todd Daniels of Gallery Streetwear, who has been vocal since his own store was broken into, said the many of problems and solutions discussed at well-known already.

"Seeing the same points recycled without real progress suggests we're heading toward more of the same," he said. "If we already know the problems and many of the solutions, then the lack of movement becomes the real issue."

A pilot project for a CCTV registry was first launched in 2020 with the RCMP and the Downtown Kelowna Association. The program was to operate within DKA boundaries and assist with “quicker accesses to potential sources of video evidence.”

The CCTV registry announced this week is open to businesses across the city rather than just downtown.

The notion of financial support is something that has been offered by the province in the past and its return was welcomed by Daniels.

The Security Enhancement Rebate program announced Tuesday initially proposed a maximum grant of $2,000 to help businesses beef up their defences. In the following days, however, the city walked back the maximum number, though said they were still moving ahead with the program overall.

“We are reviewing feedback collected through the Community Safety Forum to ensure that number best meets community need,” a representative of the City of Kelowna said in an emailed statement.

“We will have more program details available in the coming days.”

The city did not expand on where the funds would come from, but the program is similar to the provincial Securing Small Business Rebate that ran until Dec. 31, 2024 and offered up to $2,000 per calendar year to small businesses that experienced commercial property crime and needed to repair vandalism damage, or that planned to take preventative measures.

Businesses across B.C. have been calling for the return of the rebate program since it was allowed to expire. The City of Kelowna appears ready to bring it back on its own.

Daniels said the rebate helped cover the cost of gates installed in front of his shop and was disappointed to hear it when the program came to an end.

The city also announced the expansion of its Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design program, which provides free consultations to businesses on things like clear sightlines, improved lighting and strategic landscaping.

After attending Tuesday's forum, Daniels said he took issue with the suggestion that business owners speaking out about property crime through videos or interviews was problematic. He said those videos and news headlines were criticized during the forum, despite the fact they reflect what many business owners are experiencing and were likely the impetus for much-needed change.

He acknowledged that the issues facing Kelowna business owners aren’t unique, nor the responsibility of any one level of government.

West Kelowna

In West Kelowna, “the growing societal struggles with homelessness” are also having an impact.

In an emailed statement, the City of West Kelowna said its "hearts go out to those people living on the street" and to "businesses trying to make a living."

"We work hard to address any concerns businesses have regarding safe public spaces.”

West Kelowna bylaw officers conduct routine patrols of city spaces to ensure public areas remain safe and accessible for people operating or visiting local businesses.

“The Bylaw Department and RCMP also actively support and connect our unhoused population to supports in the community,” a city staffer said in a statement attributed to the City of West Kelowna.

“West Kelowna is developing its first Community Safety and Well-being Plan. We encourage businesses and residents to share their feedback and ideas to help us develop strategies and solutions to address the identified issues in our first round of engagement.”

West Kelowna city council recently appointed the inaugural board for the West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation. As it becomes established, “its mandate is to advance economic development strategies and to foster a vibrant, resilient and prosperous community.”