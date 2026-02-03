Kelowna News

Kelowna hosting neutral-site CEBL basketball game in June

Pro basketball in Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Moore B.C.'s only professional basketball team, the Vancouver Bandits, will be the de facto home team for the neutral site game against Saskatchewan on Saturday, June 6 in Kelowna.

A professional basketball game is coming to Kelowna in June.

The City of Kelowna and Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday that a neutral-site game between the Bandits and Saskatchewan Professional Basketball Club will take place on June. 6 at 6 p.m. at Prospera Place.

The clubs are a part of the Canadian Elite Baskebtall League (CEBL), which is Canada's professional basketball league with 10 teams from across the country.

In 2025, the CEBL featured 17 players with NBA experience, and nearly 70 per cent of its athletes were Canadian, the highest proportion of domestic talent in any professional sports league in the country.

Saskatchewan, previously named the Rattlers, will be announcing their rebranded identity on Wednesday.

The CEBL matchup will serve as the marquee event of Kelowna HOOPFEST, a new basketball festival presented in partnership with the City of Kelowna, designed to celebrate basketball at every level.

HOOPFEST will feature the CEBL game, along with a youth five-on-five tournament from GW Hoops, a coaching clinic, and additional programming to be announced.

“This is a historic moment for our club and for professional basketball in B.C.,” said Vancouver Bandits team president Dylan Kular.

"We are bringing the same incredible energy our Bandits fans get at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. Fans can expect fast-paced, high-energy basketball paired with an electric game-day atmosphere, and a fan-first experience that will bring communities together inside and outside the arena. Bringing our first neutral-site home game to Kelowna as part of Kelowna HOOPFEST is about growing the game and connecting with new communities.”

Mayor Tom Dyas added that the game will "continue to build Kelowna's reputation as a premier event-hosting city," and is expected to bring in an estimated $1M to $2M in economic impact.

"We are proud to welcome the CEBL to our community. The first-ever Kelowna HOOPFEST and surrounding events will bring people to our city, support local businesses, and provide a boost to our local economy.”

Tickets to the game are on sale now at thebandits.ca.