Kelowna RCMP seize handgun, arrest three people

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna RCMP seized a handgun on Jan. 25.

Police in Kelowna say they seized a handgun and arrested three people on Sunday.

In a news release, the force says officers received a report of people in possession of a handgun in the Postill Lake area on Jan. 25.

Police covertly followed a suspect vehicle and later stopped it at an undisclosed location where the gun was seized and all three vehicle occupants were detained.

One individual was found to be the subject of an immigration warrant and remains in custody. The two other individuals were released on an undertaking with a scheduled court date.

“Thanks to a community member who took the time to report suspicious activity, our officers were able to respond quickly and effectively,” says Cpl. Steven Lang.

“The coordinated work between the Proactive Enforcement Unit and Kelowna Gang Enforcement Team resulted in a firearm being removed from our streets and three individuals being taken into custody. This is a strong example of how community awareness, reporting and police action together help keep Kelowna safe.”

The Kelowna RCMP says it is working with the Canada Border Services Agency and other police agencies across the province to determine if connections exist with other active investigations.