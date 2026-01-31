Kelowna News

1 year anniversary of William R Bennett Bridge bomb scare

Photo: Contributed A white van was parked across the Bennett Bridge, blocking both lanes.

One year has passed since traffic on the William R Bennett Bridge was shut down by an alleged bomb threat, and the man accused of being behind it remains custody.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed this week that Roy Winter is still behind bars awaiting trial on 11 charges relating to a Jan. 27, 2025 incident that closed down the bridge.

Those include arson, making or possessing explosives, use of explosives to cause serious bodily harm, possession of incendiary material, mischief endangering life, mischief, nuisance endangering life, assault peace officer with a weapon, resist/obstruct peace officer, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

His next scheduled court appearances are a pre-trial conference on April 20 and a preliminary inquiry will follow, from July 6 to 9.

At the time of the incident, Winter allegedly published a manifesto online.

It outlined a long-running dispute against the RCMP, made various unverifiable allegations against police and other community members. It was in that message that threats were made about explosives in a van known to be connected to Winter.