Kelowna News

Dreamliner set to return Sunday, 1st landing goes smoothly as YLW eyes future large aircraft

Dreamliner returns Sunday

Photo: Torin Faubert Kelowna's first Dreamliner Hawaii flight a smooth success.

Kelowna International Airport is getting ready for the return of the history-making 787 Dreamliner.

The largest commercial passenger plane the facility has ever seen is making its return flight on Sunday and is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m.

The Air Canada Dreamliner picked up 300 passengers at YLW on Jan. 24 and flew them to Kona, Hawaii on a flight chartered by Lordco.

Despite the plane being 40 feet wider and 25 feet longer than the previous largest commercial flight to use the terminal, James Hall, YLW's senior manager of operations, says the first landing went off without a hitch.

"The operation went very smoothly," he said. "We're very happy with how it went."

There were what Hall described as small delays to other aircraft as taxiways were forced to close due to because of the sheer size of the massive jet. Three aircraft parking stands were closed to maneuver the Dreamliner into position.

"Overall, the delays weren't too significant," Hall said.

Passengers used air stairs to board and deplane because the airport's loading bridges cannot reach the aircraft in its required position near customs facilities.

Hall says if Dreamliner flights become regular, the airport will plan how to accommodate the aircraft on an ongoing basis as part of its master planning exercise.

"As we expand our commercial apron, it'll be built with the depth to accommodate large aircraft," he said.

YLW determines infrastructure needs based on projections from consultants and discussions with air carriers about their fleet plans. If carriers shift to larger aircraft, the airport would need to accommodate that demand.

Hall says the airport's recent renovations, including expanded pre-board screening and a larger departure holding room, help accommodate more passengers comfortably. The new hold room opened just days after the Dreamliner charter.

"The additional speed at the pre-board screening area was a big benefit," Hall said.

Typically, moving 300 passengers from Kelowna requires two scheduled flights on standard 737 or A320 aircraft.

The arrival of the Dreamliner on Jan. 24, saw crowds of people gather at YLW to watch the big plane land and taxi to the gate.