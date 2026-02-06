Kelowna News

City of Kelowna looking for contractor for Airport Way road project

Road work planned at YLW

Photo: YLW Kelowna International Airport

The City of Kelowna is looking for prospective contractors for a road project at Kelowna International Airport.

The project includes construction of a roundabout at Airport Way, crossing of the Okanagan Rail Trail, possible municipal utility improvements and possible third party utility relocations.

“The contractor will provide design assistance regarding constructability of the design including, but not limited to, material selection, scheduling, traffic and pedestrian management and pest practices for roundabout construction,” the invitation for submissions stated.

“The city has engaged the design consultant to perform detailed design, pre-construction services, resident engineering and post-construction services for the project.

“The contractor will be required to communicate and work collaboratively with the city and design consultant on a continuous basis.”

The project also includes the beginning of Al Horning Way that will connect to the long-term parking lot at the airport.

Al Horning Way is expected to eventually provide a second access to YLW from Rutland.

The city says long-term planning is underway to assess the possibility of future extension to the south.

Budget for design assist and construction is pegged at $11.4 million. The successful proponent may also be invited to construct a new YLW transit exchange with an estimated budget of $3.24 million.

Construction of the roundabout and other associated work is expected to begin as early as spring of 2027 with the majority of work completed in 2027.