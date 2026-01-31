Kelowna News

Fires outside Kelowna businesses a ‘real risk’ to business, says RCMP superintendent

Photo: Esther Moore A fire was set outside a dumpster near a business in the industrial area off Leckie Road on Dec. 24, 2025.

The Kelowna Fire Department has been dealing with an increase in fire complaints in recent weeks.

For example, in the span of about 12 hours on Jan. 26, Rutland residents reported a fire in a pile of Christmas trees at Ben Lee Park, another in a dumpster outside an apartment building and a third on a pathway between Taylor Road and Woods Road.

Concerns about fires also came up during a business forum on public safety at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Tuesday night. The officer in command of the Kelowna RCMP pointed out that businesses are dealing with persistent disorder driven by drug addiction and homelessness, including break-ins, smashed windows and theft.

“And increasingly, one of the more dangerous and unacceptable trends you’re raising is fires. People lighting fires behind buildings, in alcoves, near dumpsters and parks,” said Supt. Chris Goebel.

“This is not an inconvenience. It’s real risk to your staff, to your customers, to property and to the public.”

The Kelowna Fire Department is also keeping tabs on the fire calls.

“There are lots of factors that impact our uptick in calls when it comes to these types of fires. Obviously, Mother Nature does play a bit of a part,” said Dennis Craig, assistant fire chief, mitigation & prevention.

He said on colder nights or nights when it’s wet and snowy, the fire department receives more complaints about open fires in public spaces.

“A lot of the fires are what we call warming fires, but we don’t allow warming fires within the city of Kelowna. So we are extinguishing those fires when we’re called or made aware of them,” said Craig, noting that sometimes the fires are out before they arrive.

Suspicious fires, like the one Jan. 26 in the Christmas trees piled up at Ben Lee Park, are usually handed over to the RCMP for further investigation.

“If we have a general concern where we have lots of fires of the same nature, then we might assign a team, but we only have six investigators within the fire department here now, he said. “So it really depends on who picks it up, and then they just work closely with the fire investigator from the RCMP side.”

The Christmas trees being stored at Ben Lee Park are being collected during the annual holiday season chipping program. The final day for tree drop-offs is Saturday. The fire could impact the collection site next year.

“It might be something we have to look at for next holiday season, if there’s anything that we need to do differently with regards to that location for storing the trees following the Christmas holidays,” said Craig.

The Kelowna Fire Department has stepped up outreach to businesses due to the increased concerns about fires, including FireSmart education.

“Our investigators and inspectors have been visiting some of the local businesses in the area,” said Craig. “We’ve developed a handout with some best practices and some tips.”

Those tips include moving dumpsters a safe distance from buildings, locking dumpsters at night and managing the storage of pallets and other combustible materials.

“Really, really focusing on that education component right now. Fully being empathetic towards the businesses. Making sure that we’re working with them.

One of the announcements made by Mayor Tom Dyas during the City of Kelowna’s business forum on Tuesday was the expansion of the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) program. Residents and businesses can now request no-charge property audits through the City’s Service Request System.

CPTED audits offer practical recommendations like clear sightlines, improved lighting and strategic landscaping.