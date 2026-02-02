Kelowna News

UBCO study finds exercise physiology research still focuses mainly on men

Female bodies ignored?

Photo: UBCO A new UBC study finds that there are fewer women, both as participants and researchers, in exercise physiology than in other health sciences.

Exercise physiology research continues to focus primarily on male bodies despite long-standing calls for greater equity, according to a new University of British Columbia Okanagan study.

A research team led by Dr. Meaghan MacNutt examined more than 600 recent articles published in six leading exercise physiology journals.

The study found nearly half of the research included only male participants, while fewer than one in ten focused exclusively on females. Women made up only 27 per cent of total authors and 16 per cent of those in senior roles.

"There are far fewer women in exercise physiology than in other biomedical or health sciences," MacNutt said. "Our numbers are closer to what we see in disciplines with very well-known gender gaps, like physics or computer science."

The gaps undermine the science by limiting understanding of how women respond to physical activity, affecting disease prevention, injury rehabilitation and athletic performance. When findings based primarily on males are generalized to females, important sex-based differences in physiology, diagnosis and treatment can be overlooked.

The study assessed how well researchers followed Sex and Gender Equity in Research Guidelines. Most articles adhered to fewer than one-third of the guidelines, and more than half used inaccurate or unclear language when referring to sex and gender.

The study found this bias is common among both male and female authors. However, evidence indicates women researchers are helping move the discipline forward by including more female participants and communicating more clearly about sex and gender.

"We hope this paper is a wake-up call—not just for exercise physiology researchers, but also for those in leadership positions at academic institutions, funding agencies and scientific journals," MacNutt said.

The study was published in Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism.