Kelowna councillor seeks rethink of site for new performing arts centre

Photo: Google Earth Blue dot marks location suggested by Coun. Gord Lovegrove as an alternative site for new downtown Kelowna Arts Centre. City council has already approved a tentative a plan to build the centre at Pioneer Gardens.

Kelowna city councillor Gord Lovegrove has made good on a promise to bring forth a resolution asking the city to look at potential, alternative downtown sites for a new performing arts centre.

Lovegrove has joined several groups and individuals questioning the wisdom of getting rid of downtown parkland and trees for the new arts centre.

In December, council in principle accepted a community task force recommendation that the arts centre be built in Pioneer Gardens, the park next to the Delta Grand parkade.

A groundswell of public opposition to the loss of the park has grown since that decision was made.

While Lovegrove says he supports development of a new arts centre, he questions the locations and wants staff to explore other downtown locations.

The resolution being brought before council Monday asks: “That council directs staff to report back with an evaluation of all viable non-parkland sites within the downtown and civic precinct, including both non-city-owned land and city-owned sites for a performing arts centre prior to advancing any further analysis, land use changes or disposition related to the Pioneer Gardens site.”

A majority of council would have to vote in favour of the resolution to move it forward.

“The evaluation should include, at a high level, site suitability and functional feasibility, impacts to existing civic uses and surrounding context, servicing, access and integration with transportation networks, order-of-magnitude costs and alignment with council priorities and long-term city form,” stated Lovegrove.

“The report back should clearly identify which sites were evaluated or excluded, the rationale for those decisions and outline a recommended path forward before initiating detailed design or land use changes for the Performing Arts Centre.”

The task force brought forward four possible city-owned sites, including three in the downtown area.

Property next to the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the city hall parking lot were also considered.

Lovegrove has also asked about the parking lot across from Prospera Place at the corner of Water Street and Sunset Drive, suggesting it would be a good location.