Kelowna planning staff say they are being harassed by heritage activists

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna city staff want to return heritage alteration permit decisions back to council

City of Kelowna planning staff are asking council to take back the decision-making authority for most heritage alteration permit requests due to ongoing harassment by some members of the heritage community.

Staff were given delegated authority for the permits along with minor zoning variances in May 2023.

The permits are required before a building or demolition permit is issued in the city's Heritage Conservation area, which is the Abbott Street corridor just south of Highway 97.

Following complaints from residents that city staff had too much authority over permit application, changes were again made requiring applications involving variances to height or significant variances to site coverage, setbacks be considered by council and not staff.

Staff say they have issued 17 HAPs between May 2023 and now, seven of which were new residential units and the rest for exterior alterations including building additions.

“Throughout the processing of these files, as well as the implementation of Bill 44, Small Scale Multi-Unit Housing, staff have encountered heightened scrutiny and disparaging behaviour from the public,” staff wrote in a report for council.

“Further, staff have been subjected to unsubstantiated accusations and inaccurate information has been frequently circulated by some members of the heritage community when raising concerns about heritage protection.”

They claim to have been subjected to disparaging and derogatory behaviour.

Due to the ongoing challenges, staff are recommending city council take back decision making on the heritage permits.

Staff said that would include construction, alteration or demolition of a building or structure provided the property contains only residential units with four dwelling units or less. Non-structural alterations, changes to exterior finish and site alterations such as parking and vegetation would remain under staff authority.

“Given the ongoing challenges with the processing of new residential applications and the sensitive nature of our interactions with the heritage community, it is suggested that all new residential applications, including minor variances, be directed to council for further consideration.

“This change in process will both slow the processing of heritage related applications because of the additional steps necessary to prepare council reporting and add additional workload to staff.”