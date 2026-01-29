Kelowna News

New credit card scam making the rounds in Kelowna

Photo: Mike Wakefield / North Shore News files FILE. Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about a credit card scam.

A new credit card scam is circulating in Kelowna, Mounties say.

In a media release issued Thursday, Kelowna RCMP said officers have received multiple reports over the past several weeks of individuals being contacted by someone falsely claiming to represent a major Canadian bank.

"The caller claims that a credit card account has been opened through a local bank branch, and that the card was used to make purchases on a legitimate Russian-based firearms website," the media release reads.

"The victim is then requested to connect with police through video chat and provide their personal identity documents as verification."

In some cases, victims are asked to sign a confidentiality agreement and told to keep the matter secret. Fortunately, none of the reported victims said they provided money to the scammers.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to remind the public to protect their personal information and not provide it to anyone online or by phone,” Cpl. Steven Lang said in the media release.

“Banks and government agencies will not request access to your financial accounts, request your cooperation in covert fraud investigations, and police will not request to video call you.”

Anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud is asked to report it to the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 or to file a police report online.