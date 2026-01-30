Kelowna News

West Kelowna killer in custody after overdose stopped sentencing hearing

Photo: Contributed Ka-Mikosit Mae Favelle.

A Kelowna woman who confessed to being behind the wheel in 2023 when her car fatally careened into the boyfriend she was feuding with is in custody and her sentencing hearing will get back on track soon.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said Ka-Mikosit Mae Favelle appeared in court briefly this week upon being taken into custody and will return Feb. 2 to schedule the remainder of her sentencing hearing.

Favelle was being sentenced for the 2022 manslaughter death of Adam Briand-Lawrence last week when her hearing was cut short, following the court standing down for a lunch break.

“I wish to advise that my client has been taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital for an apparent drug overdose and suicide attempt,” defence lawyer Paul McMurray said to B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Murray as the scheduled court date was expected to resume.

Favelle had been on bail with several conditions. The court had heard in the morning she'd recently breached conditions of that freedom when she drove to a job interview without properly notifying her bail supervisor. If she took illicit substances, that would be another breach of conditions.

Favelle has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has struggled with alcohol, methamphetamine and cocaine use, the court heard during her sentencing.

She was hospitalized in July 2021 for “acute psychosis and substance-induced intoxication, with crystal methamphetamine.” She began receiving long-acting anti-psychotic injections in May 2022, but continued to use methamphetamine and alcohol.

The court heard Favelle chose not to take her medication on Aug. 10, 2022, nine days before she killed Briand-Lawrence.

The court heard the couple had been arguing while Favelle was driving on West Kelowna's Horizon Drive. At some point, Briand-Lawrence got out of the vehicle and Favelle drove off, before turning around and accelerating towards him. She reached a speed of 95 km/h on the residential road.

“She was driving toward the victim and in the two seconds prior, she attempted to steer away from the victim, the victim jumped at the same time and she steered in the other direction, and struck and killed Mr. Briand-Lawrence,” Crown prosecutor Jordan Schroeder said during her hearing.

The initial charge of murder would have required the Crown prove that Favelle intended to kill Briand-Lawrence, but the lesser manslaughter conviction doesn't include an element of intent.

Crown counsel had sought a seven-year sentence and the defence had sought a conditional sentence that would see Favelle under house arrest. Murray told both lawyers before the ill fated lunch break that she was considering a sentence stiffer than either lawyers had previously advocated for.