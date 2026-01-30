Kelowna News

Housing minister pledges to work with Kelowna on short-term rental timeline

Photo: CTV-file photo

No promises, but the provincial government says it will work with the City of Kelowna as it looks to speed up the process for opting out of short-term rental provisions.

Kelowna became eligible to opt-out of certain provisions of the province’s short-term rental legislation after the city achieved a second consecutive year with a rental vacancy rate of better than three per cent.

The 2025 vacancy rate came in at 6.9 per cent.

Through the process, the provincial cabinet approves the change in the spring with those changes taking effect Nov. 1. With a busy summer ahead with events such as the Memorial Cup, two BC Lions games, the BC Summer Games and the regular on top of the regular tourist traffic, the city is lobbying for an earlier decision from the province.

Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Christine Boyle said in an email to Castanet News she has asked her team to "look at what options there might be to speed up the implementation timeline, while still ensuring there is sufficient notice for people in the community who might be affected by the change.”

Boyle said the province has a great relationship with the current council, calling them real leaders on housing.

“I appreciate the thought that has clearly gone into their proposed approach, which looks to maintain many of the same elements as the provincial rules that have had success in opening up more of the long-term housing that people need.”

However, the ministry also said the opt-out provisions within the legislation were designed to give prospective new hosts time to make a decision, obtain a local business licence and register with the province.

They added visitors to the city this summer do have a variety of accommodation options including registered short-term rentals, hotels, motels, campgrounds and lodges.

“As well, people will still be able to list their homes during events like the Memorial Cup and BC Summer Games, as long as it’s their primary residence,” said the ministry.

“The Tourism Industry Association of BC and others in the tourism sector are supportive of the short-term rental changes and provincial registry as competing interests for short- and long-term accommodation for residents and visitors is something we are all trying to balance.

“We're going to continue to support and work with the sector to sustainably grow tourism in all parts of the province and add to the quality of life of all British Columbians.”