Kelowna News

Rutland team that helps prevent social disorder put on hiatus

Photo: Castanet Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas helped launch the new URBA on-call team in June 2024.

A year-and-a-half after it was launched to fanfare by the city, the Uptown Rutland Business Association's on-call team has been paused.

“We paused it for a refresh. We’re just retooling the program to make it most effective,” said new URBA interim executive director Cathy Paterson.

URBA On-Call launched in June 2024 as a one-year pilot project. It is modelled after the highly successful Downtown Kelowna Association on-call team, which attempts to take pressure off bylaw and police by dealing with non-criminal social disorder.

Funding of $130,000 was authorized by Kelowna city council in February 2024. The Uptown Rutland Business Association was expected to kick in $50,000 and was looking for the balance, $125,000, through grants and community sponsorship.

The team was paused in December. Paterson said there are funding impacts for the on-call team to be efficient and effective, and they are taking another look at their funding model.

During a forum with businesses on crime and disorder in Kelowna, Mayor Tom Dyas said URBA was in discussions with the Downtown Kelowna Association to have the on-call teams work collectively to strengthen those services for urban centres.

When the program launched, Paterson said they had two to three people on the team, with some full-time and some part-time employees. The position requires significant training and that’s something they are in discussion with the DKA about.

“That’s where we’re really working together with DKA to build on their proven model,” she said.

In the meantime, businesses in Uptown Rutland had lost a resource to deal with crime and disorder. They can still call URBA for advice.

“They are given a fair amount of information to know who to go to for what reasons, but next options beyond on-call would be to speak to bylaw or speak to the RCMP, based on the severity or issue at hand,” said Paterson.

She said URBA hopes to target a relaunch of the on-call team in the spring, but that is funding and staffing-dependent.