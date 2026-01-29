Kelowna News

Big White sees fresh powder ahead of warm weather that could threaten conditions

Fresh snow at Big White

Photo: Gavin Crawford Big White getting ready for Olympics.

Big White Ski Resort received eight centimetres of fresh snow overnight but they are keeping an eye on a looming warm spell that could threaten conditions ahead of BC Family Day, February 16.

Michael Ballingall, vice president of Big White, says the snowfall is more than welcome, though.

"It's really significant, and it's not our typical Okanagan champagne powder. It's a little bit damp, so it's great for packing and mixing.

But Ballingall reminds skiers and boarders to stay on the groomed runs.

"We were desperate for more snow. But there's still lots of stuff underneath this eight centimetres. It'll hide a lot of stuff. The groomed runs are great. Off the groom runs, marginal conditions," Ballingall says.

Looking ahead, Ballingall says the forecast doesn't look good, "we're at -2 C right now, but it's supposed to go to 13 C in Vancouver, 9 C here next week."

Despite the forecast, Ballingall says things at the resort are looking good for next month, which includes Family Day, President's Day and the Olympic Games.

"We're completely sold out with destination skiers arriving from around the world," Ballingall says.

Big White is hosting a Para World Cup event this weekend, the last qualifier for Para snowboard cross athletes hoping to compete in the Paralympic Games.

Ballingall says the village will turn into a mini Olympic hotbed once the games begin, and they'll all be pulling for Big White's own Canadian Olympian Tess Critchlow, who is competing in her third Olympics.

"The village centre mall and down at the Happy Valley day lodge, they literally become Canada House," Ballingall said, describing the international atmosphere during major events.

Ballingall expects the resort to be busier this weekend than last, when locals stayed away due to poor snow conditions. "The parking lot will fill up. Get there early and stay on the groomed runs."