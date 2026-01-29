Kelowna News

Pills peddled in Kelowna as oxycodone prompt alert

Fake oxy pills drug alert

Photo: Contributed

People who may be planning to take oxycodone pills are being warned that counterfeit versions are circulating, significantly increasing the risk of overdose.

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Kelowna and the surrounding area after oxycodone 20 mg tablets being sold as oxycodone, or “oxy,” tested positive for fentanyl or a fentanyl analog.

"This is a counterfeit (fake) tablet sold as oxycodone. It does not contain oxycodone," the health authority said in its alert.

"Fentanyl is up to 75 times stronger than oxycodone. The quantity of fentanyl (or analog) in these tablets is unknown and can vary from one tablet to another."

Users are being warned that illicit tablets are not recommended due to the heightened risk of overdose and the unpredictable presence of fentanyl.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has also issued a provincewide drug alert after an increase in overdoses was reported on Monday.

Drug users are being reminded to become familiar with where to access naloxone, drug checking services, and other overdose prevention resources in their community.