New Ottawa to Kelowna flights soon available

Photo: Porter Airlines. Porter Airlines is adding further connectivity to Ottawa.

A new direct route linking Kelowna and Ottawa will soon take off.

Porter Airlines will, as of May 13, offer five weekly roundtrip flights, connecting the Okanagan to Ottawa.

“Kelowna is excited to welcome this direct route to Ottawa with Porter Airlines,” Mayor Tom Dyas said in a media release.

“This new connection to our nation’s capital marks another milestone in the ongoing growth of Kelowna International Airport. It strengthens our ties to Eastern Canada, supports local businesses, boosts our economy, and showcases Kelowna’s increasing appeal as a premier destination.”

The new service will be served by Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, complementing their existing flights to Toronto. The two-by-two configuration means no middle seats on any Porter flight.



The flight schedule will see flights leave Ottawa at 9:50 a.m. and arrive in Kelowna at 11:45 a.m. Flights will leave Kelowna en route to Ottawa at 12:40 p.m., and arrive at 8 p.m. local time.

Connecting flights to Halifax and St. John’s will be available, providing more connecting options for Okanagan residents to explore eastern Canada.

“With our growing presence in Kelowna, and connections through our eastern network in Ottawa and Toronto, it is even easier for travellers to explore all that Canada has to offer,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president, network planning and reporting, Porter Airlines.

Tickets are available at www.flyporter.com and with travel agents.