Kelowna News

Kelowna mom finally has 'good news to share' on liver transplant list

Hope for Kelowna mom

Photo: Contributed The 42-year-old mom, wife, daughter and sister is in dire need of a liver transplant. She was diagnosed 18 years ago, with Autoimmune Hepatitis, a condition where the immune system attacks the liver leading to inflammation and swelling. It is a lifelong chronic condition which can lead to worsened conditions such as cirrhosis. The latter of which is something she’s currently dealing with.

A Kelowna mother fighting for her life while waiting for a liver transplant now has renewed cause for hope after months of setbacks and uncertainty.

“We finally have good news to share. BC Transplant has confirmed they have two approved donors ready to go and 21 back up donors on a waitlist,” Lyndsay Richholt said in a social media post. “They are just just working with the surgical team to schedule a surgery date and confirmed they will give the surgery date next week.”

She has been in this spot before, and been let down, but in her Wednesday post said she found cause for hope and expressed gratitude for her support network as well as the healthcare workers she’s interacted with.

“I truly want to acknowledge the incredible nurses and doctors at BC Transplant who provide these life saving surgeries,” she said.

“Our complaints have always been against the broken system, the policies that don’t serve patients, and the protocols that limit the case information they can provide.”

Richholt, 42, is suffering from the advancement of autoimmune hepatitis and it's caused her liver to fail, rapidly.

Last spring, she was told she had as little as six months to live without a transplant and in recent days her condition has deteriorated significantly.

After going public last year, she was offered a transplant from a living donor that was expected to happen in November. That surgery was cancelled after the donor was injured in a fall.

Without a donor lined up in recent weeks, Richholt’s condition started to deteriorate and a renewed plea for help was issued by Kristina Loewen, Conservative MLA for Kelowna Centre, who had been championing her cause.

Loewen said Richholt in recent days was experiencing severe pain and requires around-the-clock care from her husband and mother-in-law.

“The suffering Lyndsay is enduring is just horrific,” Loewen said. “This is an urgent matter of life and death.”

There were concerns that despite her desperate need, BC Transplant failed to offer much needed information about what awaited her.