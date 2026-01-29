Kelowna News
Stalled vehicle cleared from Bennett Bridge
Bennett Bridge cleared
Photo: Castanet webcam
Slow moving traffic was back up towards Boucherie Road on Highway 97 on Thursday morning.
UPDATE 10:20 a.m.
The stalled vehicle has now been removed from the Bennett Bridge.
Drive BC said the back ups have been cleared.
✅CLEAR #BCHwy97 #Kelowna #WestKelowna https://t.co/bElN36HtZI— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 29, 2026
ORIGINAL 9:07 a.m.
A stalled vehicle has backed up traffic coming into Kelowna from West Kelowna, Thursday morning.
A van is stalled in the left lane about three-quarters of the way across the Bennett Bridge.
Traffic coming down Highway 97 from West Kelowna is backed up to Boucherie Road.
