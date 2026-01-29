Kelowna News

Stalled vehicle cleared from Bennett Bridge

Bennett Bridge cleared

Photo: Castanet webcam Slow moving traffic was back up towards Boucherie Road on Highway 97 on Thursday morning.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

The stalled vehicle has now been removed from the Bennett Bridge.

Drive BC said the back ups have been cleared.

ORIGINAL 9:07 a.m.

A stalled vehicle has backed up traffic coming into Kelowna from West Kelowna, Thursday morning.

A van is stalled in the left lane about three-quarters of the way across the Bennett Bridge.

Traffic coming down Highway 97 from West Kelowna is backed up to Boucherie Road.