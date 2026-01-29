150 nabbed in Kelowna for speeding, distracted driving
150 tickets in 8 hours
A school zone speed enforcement blitz conducted Tuesday yielded some disheartening results, RCMP say.
During the eight-hour Jan. 27 enforcement campaign, Mounties issued more than 150 violation tickets for speed and use of an electronic device, RCMP said in a media release.
Officers noted that nearly all the alleged violators were clocked at more than 20 km/h above the posted 30 km/h speed limit.
Each traffic offence comes with a fine ranging from $196 to $368 and cost of associated demerit points.
“We want to remind motorists to slow down and give their full attention to the road,” Cpl. Steven Lang said in a media release.
“Officers will continue their work to improve road safety in our community.”
Every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
