Kelowna News

'It's a bit of a lean time': Central Okanagan regional board tells staff to cut 2026 budget

Budget falls flat at board

Photo: RDCO Tania McCabe, RDCO director of financial services, presents the 2026 budget to the board on Jan. 22.

Staff with the Regional District of Central Okanagan have been sent back to the drawing board to seek cuts to its 2026 budget.

A proposal to increase spending by 9.8 per cent this year was snubbed by board members during its most recent meeting.

“If this was presented to us as a City of Kelowna budget, it would be completely rejected,” said Luke Stack, board director and Kelowna city councillor.

The proposed budget’s $7 million increase in spending would have equated to an average property tax increase of $29 for homeowners.

That $29 is a small number, board members conceded, but Stack noted the regional government’s budget appears to be snowballing in recent years.

“If we go back now and look at the last five years, it’s fairly significant, averaging a seven per cent increase per year and this year is jumping to 10 per cent,” he said. “I’m starting to get concerned."

RDCO staff said the increase was due mostly to inflation, scheduled wage increases and previously approved projects.

Tania McCabe, director of financial services, said increases in remuneration were pegged at 4 per cent while the inflation figure they used was 5 per cent.

Inflation in Canada averaged 2.1 per cent in 2025, but McCabe told the board the regional government spends money differently than households, which is what StatsCan aims the Consumer Price Index at.

“We buy things like utilities that are not included in the CPI, and other goods and services, construction costs.”

Ron Cannan, board director and Kelowna city councillor, suggested that doesn’t matter to taxpayers at the end of the day.

“We have to calculate what our residents, how they generate their revenue so they have to live within their means on a personal basis — governments need to do the same,” said Canaan.

Stephen Johnston, director and West Kelowna councillor, noted that his municipality is dealing with similar pressures.

“Kelowna, you have about 100 years on us as far as the age of your municipality and therefore deeper pockets, more reserves," he said.

“But we need to seriously look at if we can afford the future that we are heading toward. We’ve got a lot of great ideas, brilliant planning, but it really comes down to can you afford what we are hopeful for. I’m not sure that we can, in this market.”

“Right now it's a bit of a lean time,” he continued.

RDCO staff 'very stressed'

Sally Ginter, RDCO chief administrative officer, said she was not surprised by the board’s cold reception to the budget.

“I too anticipated that the appetite for this board would not be one looking for significant increase which is why the CFO started her presentation with what are needs and not wants," she said.

“We had some wishes, they are not there.”

There is a backlog of capital projects approved by the board that are starting to overwhelm staff, said Ginter.

“My team is feeling very stressed in underperforming on the delivery of what this board has said yes, go and do,” she said, explaining that is what is driving most of the requests for extra staff.

The budget included adding a total of 6.4 full-time-equivalent staff with new hiring taking place in the parks department, engineering and victims services. One position in waste reduction was cut.

She said cutting the budget back will require delays to some capital projects.

“We will do our best to assign the risks associated with the delays,” Ginter said, referencing the recent catastrophic water main break in Calgary that was caused by underinvestment.

Ginter asked the board for their “risk tolerance” on cutting contributions to reserves. Some board members requested different options for reducing reserve contributions while others asked for the operating budget to be cut rather than reserve contributions.

West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom said increased borrowing costs are making the RDCO’s books look worse than they actually are.

The regional district is recording a $1.7M increase in interest charges in 2026. So while that extra spending remains on the RDCO books — accounting for 2.6 per cent of the total 9.8 per cent spending increase — the money is merely flowing through the regional district from municipalities and has no impact on the RDCO’s tax pull.

Milsom suggested that in future years the RDCO leave borrowing costs out of the figures they publicize.

“It may reduce the anxiety levels of our residents,” Milsom said.

Ginter said she would take that suggestion into account during the next budget cycle.

RDCO staff were directed to report back next month with cost-saving proposals.

The RDCO is also in the process of accepting public feedback on its budget.