Kelowna News

Chipping, pile burning to continue into spring in Dilworth Mountain Park

Burns, chipping on Dilworth

Photo: Cindy White Fuel mitigation work is expected to continue in Dilworth Mountain Park into the spring of 2026.

FireSmart activity is expected to ramp up in Dilworth Mountain Park.

Crews have been conducting pile burning in recent weeks. The city says that work will continue into the spring, when conditions are favourable.

“This spring we are burning debris from our work in the park last winter,” says Thomas Martin, urban forester for the City of Kelowna. “This is the burning of small piles of branches and limbs throughout the park, and smoke may be visible to drivers in the area, especially on Glenmore Road.

“In addition to this pile burning, we have contractors working elsewhere in the park on new areas of wildfire mitigation. The ground where they’re working is more favourable, so they’ve been able to chip the majority of the limbs and branches.”

Fire mitigation activities may cause some trail closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

The FireSmart initiatives aim to build resiliency in city parks while providing protection against the impacts of both wildfire and climate change.

“The goal of the FireSmart Kelowna program is to support wildfire preparedness, prevention and mitigation,” said Dennis Craig, assistant fire chief, mitigation & prevention.

“Reducing this risk is a shared responsibility. It is important that we all play our part in reducing wildfire threats, whether it is through the work of City Parks staff or as residents taking simple actions to protect their homes and their surrounding environment.”

Anyone with questions about the ongoing projects can call Kelowna Parks Services at (250) 717-2757.