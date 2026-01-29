Kelowna News

Perfect ice conditions draw skaters to frozen Kelowna pond

Dream ice conditions

Photo: Shawn Clerke Rare glass-smooth ice draws skaters to Glenmore pond.

A frozen pond off Glenmore Road has become a hockey player's dream this week, offering rare glass-smooth ice surface without a trace of snow.

Shawn Clerke, 66, has been taking advantage of the perfect conditions at Tatamiki Basin, just past McKinley on Glenmore Road.

"We don't get that very often here in Kelowna anymore. I grew up here in Kelowna and we used to have that when I was a kid, but we'd always be shovelling the snow off. So to have it with no snow like that, and the ice was really good," Clerke said.

He tested the ice on the weekend with a drill, measuring three-and-a-half inches. By Monday morning, it had thickened to four-and-a-half to five inches, safe enough for skating.

Clerke spent two hours Tuesday morning on the pond with a friend, passing a puck back and forth.

"When someone would miss a pass, it would go all the way down the end of the ice pretty much," he said.

The conditions brought back childhood memories for Clerke, who used to take his own kids skating on the same pond when they were young. He hasn't skated on a pond in years, using the outdoor rink at Stuart Park instead to stay in shape.

"It was kind of reminded me of when I was a kid, being out there," he said. "Once we got on, it was hard to get off."

Clerke is considering getting back into hockey after several years away from the game but he needs more players to throw their sticks in the middle.

"I need more friends."

The unusually warm Okanagan winter has left many skating rinks in the region slushy, but a recent cold snap saw temperatures drop below zero long enough to create the perfect skating experience.

"I don't think the weather's gonna last," Clerke said.