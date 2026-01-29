Kelowna News

Kelowna residents complain about long waits for service at Dynacare labs

Photo: UBC. Kelowna residents are complaining of long waits for tests at Dynacare labs.

Complaints are mounting about service at Dynacare labs in the Central Okanagan.

Earlier this month, a Peachland resident spoke out about repeated closures at the laboratory in his community. This week, two Kelowna residents are expressing their frustrations.

Kris Jensen contacted Castanet, upset that people were made to wait outside in the cold on Monday morning at the lab on Kane Road in the Glenmore neighbourhood.

“There were six people standing outside the door, and a security guard was there and people outside the door said we can’t get in, ” said Kris Jensen, explaining that some people had been waiting in below-freezing temperatures for more than 20 minutes.

She asked to speak to a manager but was refused. Instead, she was given a card with a website address to give feedback on her experience.

“There were seats available inside,” said Jensen. “Enough to hold the people that were waiting in line.”

She visited the same lab the week before and waited 50 minutes just to reach the check-in desk, where she was told the requisition from her physician was not available.

“I spent 50 minutes just waiting to find out if I could even get in,” said Jensen. She pointed out that the woman waiting behind her was using a walker. She offered to give the woman her place in line, but she declined.

“This is not how we treat people, and most of the people that were there were elderly.”

In 2023, locally-owned Valley Medical Laboratories sold more than a dozen labs in the Okanagan to Ontario-based Dynacare, a subsidiary of American firm LabCorp.

Another Kelowna resident, Sean Calder, claims service has deteriorated since Dynacare took over from Valley Medical. He has been struggling to book an appointment to have routine bloodwork and other tests completed.

“The Dynacare website currently shows no appointment openings for the next two months at their primary Capri Mall (Gordon Ave) location — the only location in Kelowna accepting online bookings,” said Calder.

In comparison, he checked availability at LifeLabs in the Lower Mainland and found several availabilities this week.

“I’ve taken to checking the Winfield location, which is the next nearest one, and I did notice today they switched over to a different reservation system. But there’s still no availability until mid to late next month.”

Calder said he can’t just wait in line hoping to get in, because he works full-time.

“I’m a contractor. I get paid for the time I work and if I’m not working, I don’t get paid. So, it’s just incredible that there aren’t more appointments available,” he added.

Castanet contacted Dynacare about both complaints.

“Our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and their health, safety, and overall well-being guide our decisions,” said spokesperson Laurie Wilhelm in a statement.

“Skilled staff shortages impact healthcare operations across the country, and we have also felt those challenges locally. We are working on a focused plan to improve service delivery to make meaningful, lasting improvements so residents receive the high-quality care they deserve.”

She pointed out that Dynacare staff are “dedicated professionals” who work hard every day to support the community, and the company is committed to giving them the tools, resources, and support they need.

“Our priority is to deliver superior service to the residents of Kelowna,” said Wilhelm. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we work diligently toward stronger, more consistent service for everyone.”

As for making people wait outside in the cold, Wilhelm said the Kane Road lab has a small, seated waiting area and restricted standing room. On Monday, she said the site reached full capacity quickly.

“When this happens, we must follow established health and safety guidelines and ask customers to temporarily wait outside. This is necessary to prevent congestion and ensure safe movement, especially for patients with mobility challenges.”

She said the security guard and staff closely monitor capacity and bring customers inside as soon as space is available. While seats may occasionally appear empty, they are only fully available once a customer is checked in and escorted for testing.

“We recognize that waiting outdoors, particularly in cold weather, can be uncomfortable, and we sincerely appreciate the community’s patience. We remain committed to providing safe, accessible service for the community.”

Jensen wasn’t impressed with the explanation from Dynacare, noting that during a recent visit to Kelowna General Hospital, staff worked diligently to ensure people who were standing in a hallway had seating as quickly as possible.