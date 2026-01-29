Kelowna News

Kelowna gift shop hit by second break-in in weeks

Rock-throwing thief strikes

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna gift shop was broken into early Wednesday morning, the second time in recent weeks the business has been targeted by thieves.

Farhan Khan, owner of the Unique Gift Shop on Bernard Ave. in downtown Kelowna, said security cameras captured a man wandering around the property around 2:25 a.m. before collecting rocks and smashing a window at 2:30 a.m.

"This guy went around looking for big rocks. He came with two bags with two rocks. He just used one and threw it," Khan said.

The thief couldn't fully break through because protective screening had been installed on the windows after a previous break-in a couple of weeks ago.

Despite the barrier, the suspect reached through the broken glass and stole merchandise, including photo frames, jewelry and locally crafted items like wind chimes. Khan estimates the stolen goods could be worth thousands of dollars.

Evidence of the earlier break-in attempt is still visible, with chips and cracks around the front door handle. Both incidents have been reported to police.

RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Steven Lang said they are investigating.

"The complainant is working with the lead investigator to gather and review relevant materials," said Lang.

The shop now keeps its doors locked, even during business hours, because businesses in the area face frequent theft.

"They come in during the day, even during the day. They steal a bunch of stuff and go," said Khan.

Khan said winter is the worst time for break-ins because darkness falls early and business is slow, giving thieves more opportunity. During summer months, incidents also happen at night but there are typically more tourists around.

He said the store will likely have to spend more money to beef up security, including metal security shutters and a gate.

The incident happened the same night the City of Kelowna held a community forum for downtown businesses around street crime and social disorder.

At the forum, the city announced a new "Business Security Enhancement Rebate Program" to offer support to businesses impacted by crime.

The city said police and bylaw patrols have also been increased downtown, its Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design program has been expanded and a voluntary business CCTV registry has been launched.