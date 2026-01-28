Kelowna News

Praise for Kelowna International Airport expansion as new departures lounge opens

’Very easy, no waiting’

Cindy White

The ribbon was cut on Wednesday at the new departures lounge at Kelowna International Airport.

While there have been trial runs, this was the first official day that passengers went through the new high-tech security screening and set their eyes on the impressive, much bigger departures hall.

There is seating for approximately 300 people in the space, a 55% increase, which measures 5,590 square metres. It also will also feature more dining options for travellers. That impressed Myriah, who was catching a flight when she spoke with Castanet.

“It’s fabulous what they’re doing and what they’re going to do outside still, it’s wonderful,” she said, giving it a thumbs up.

As for passing through the new security screening, she said it was very thorough, but quick.

Her assessment was echoed by another traveller, Denise, “Very easy, no waiting. I’ve never been through an airport where it was so quick."

Four new CT X-rays are now operating at YLW. The technology shows a highly rendered 3D image to the screening officer, enhancing their ability to detect explosives or other items that could pose a threat. It means that passengers no longer have to remove liquids, medical devices or large electronics from their bags before placing them in the machine.

Another woman who Castanet spoke to was enjoying one of the lounge chairs in a sunny alcove overlooking the tarmac as she waited for her flight to Vancouver. She said there was no wait to get through screening, although she still had to take her boots off.

“In (and out) in about three or four minutes. It was very, very good,” said Darlene.

The departures lounge is the first phase of the $108 million Kelowna Airport Terminal Building (ATB) Expansion. Construction is expected to begin in 2030 on Phase 2, which will involve relocating the domestic arrivals area and installing higher-capacity baggage carousels.

Outside the terminal, work is also underway on a Sutton Place Hotel and a parkade.