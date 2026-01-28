Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP seek identity of suspect in high-profile burglaries

Break-in suspect sought

Photo: Kelowna RCMP RCMP are seeking the identity of this suspect in relation to three break-ins last month.

Kelowna police are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect in a string of break-ins last month.

In the early hours of Dec. 9, Bright Jenny Coffee and Deville Coffee on Lakeshore Road were broken into in quick succession, as previously reported by Castanet.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP revealed a third unnamed business in the 4600-block of Lakeshore Road was hit on the same night.

“Police conducted an extensive canvass for witnesses and surveillance footage in the surrounding areas, locating footage of a suspect individual and vehicle,” said Cpl. Steven Lang.

Investigators are still working to confirm that the three break-ins are linked and are seeking help identifying a suspect and vehicle.

RCMP are asking that anyone who knows the individual in photos distributed Wednesday to contact the Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit at 250-762-3300.

Those wishing to stay anonymous may do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.