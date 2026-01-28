Smoke-inhalation injuries reported following fire Tuesday at Kelowna carriage house
Residents escape house fire
Two people escaped with minor injuries when a carriage house caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to Kelowna firefighters.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 800-block of Cadder Avenue at about 4 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Micah Volk said the first crews to arrive at the scene reported visible flames and heavy smoke.
“The fire was extinguished with several hose lines and ventilated to remove smoke,” he said in a news release.
“The carriage home sustained significant damage on the main floor. Two residents safely self-evacuated suffering smoke inhalation and were treated by BCAS.”
KFD sent seven vehicles and 21 crew members to the blaze, in addition to police and paramedics.
Volk said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
