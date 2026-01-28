Kelowna News
Kelowna Fire Department knocks down carriage house fire
Carriage house catches fire
Photo: Rob Gibson
Several emergency vehicles responded to a carriage house fire on Cadder Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
The Kelowna RCMP was called to a fire in a carriage house on Cadder Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.
At least a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene on Cadder Avenue, between Ethel Street and Richter Street.
The fire now appears to be out.
Firefighters are wrapping up at the scene. There were no significant injuries reported.
Photo: Rob Gibson
The fire was contained to a carriage house at the back of a property on Cadder Avenue.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Carriage house catches fireKelowna - 4:42 pm
- Missing man found safeVernon - 4:21 pm
- Drug alert in regionVernon - 4:05 pm
- Liberals pause hate billCanada - 3:20 pm
- Year-round ice for new rinksKamloops - 3:17 pm
Real Estate
201,600 Sarsons Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gremmy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net