Kelowna News  

Kelowna Fire Department knocks down carriage house fire

Carriage house catches fire

Cindy White - Jan 27, 2026 / 4:42 pm | Story: 596472

The Kelowna RCMP was called to a fire in a carriage house on Cadder Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

At least a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene on Cadder Avenue, between Ethel Street and Richter Street.

The fire now appears to be out.

Firefighters are wrapping up at the scene. There were no significant injuries reported.

