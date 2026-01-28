Kelowna News

Kelowna Fire Department knocks down carriage house fire

Carriage house catches fire

Photo: Rob Gibson Several emergency vehicles responded to a carriage house fire on Cadder Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kelowna RCMP was called to a fire in a carriage house on Cadder Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

At least a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the scene on Cadder Avenue, between Ethel Street and Richter Street.

The fire now appears to be out.

Firefighters are wrapping up at the scene. There were no significant injuries reported.