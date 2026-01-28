Kelowna News

Man accused of breaking into downtown Kelowna business granted bail

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna's courthouse.

A man accused of a break-in on Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue has been arrested on bail.

Victor Goyer, 36, was arrested on Jan. 20 in relation to an alleged burglary at the Fjallraven store three days prior.

Police allege Goyer entered the store by removing plywood used to secure the previously smashed storefront glass. He has been charged with theft under $5,000.

At a bail hearing Monday, it was revealed Goyer was identified as a suspect by an RCMP officer who was helping a bylaw officer move along a man who was sleeping in an alleyway but refused to move.

Prosecutors allege that homeless man, Goyer, who found to be wearing a jacket and pants from the Fjallraven store with tags still on them.

He was arrested for possession of stolen property but later confessed to the break-in to police, the Crown alleges, explaining that he stole the items worth about $1,100 to feed his drug addiction.

While the Crown argued for Goyer’s continued detention, Judge Michelle Daneliuk opted to grant his release, citing what she described as a “limited criminal history” of three past convictions — two for theft and one for breaching probation.

“I can at this point assume that he will follow the court's conditions and terms which will be intended to avoid any kind of criminal activity in the future in the community,” she said.

Goyer was released on conditions to avoid going within 10 metres of the Fjallraven store, report to his bail supervisor as well as attending treatment and counselling.

Goyer remains homeless, but will have to notify his bail supervisor of his whereabouts.

He returns to court on Feb. 10.