Kelowna News

Rutland Home Hardware now a Rona location, ownership stays the same

New name, same owner

Photo: Mara Lumber/Rona The former Rutland Home Hardware is now operating as a Rona under same ownership.

A Rutland hardware store is flying a new flag but is under the same ownership.

The Mara Lumber Home Hardware on Highway 33 in Kelowna's Rutland area has changed its sign to Rona.

One of the owners, Kathy Russo, says the brand transition is still underway and declined to comment further at this time.

The store continues to operate at the same location at 470 Hwy 33 W.

Rona and Home Hardware are both building supply retailers operating across Canada. Home Hardware is a Canadian-owned co-operative where each store is owned independently. Rona, meanwhile, is owned by U.S. home improvement giant Lowe's and operate with a mix of independently-owned and corporate stores.

Meanwhile, the Rona location on Springfield Ave. is holding a grand-opening event to mark the stores transition from a Rona Home and Garden store to a Rona +, which they say "represents a significant local investment."